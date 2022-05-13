Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on murder charges as announced on Friday.

Mashaud Lewis, 22, and Antone Yarbrough, 28, were indicted for capital murder for the killing of Chester Jordan in May 2021. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.

Lewis was arrested and charged on May 14. Yarbrough was located by United States Marshals in South Carolina on June 29.

Jerry Cleek, 81, was indicted for the March 2021 murder of Phillip Grigsby.

Officers responded to a shooting at a residence in Hartselle. When officers arrived, Grigsby was found suffering from a gunshot wound with Cleek in the residence.

Grigsby died from his injuries at the Decatur Morgan Hospital. Cleek was arrested and charged with murder.

Spencer Harwell, 45, was indicted for the murder of Frankie Smith, Jr. in June 2021.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred at Decatur Door Services on Highway 31 South. Smith was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived. He later died from his injuries.

Harwell was arrested for murder after an investigation.

