Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Financial Friday: How to determine how much house you can afford

WAFF's Haley Baker reporting
By Haley Baker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you really afford that house you have been ogling for the last month?

With interest rates rising and demand high, you want to arm yourself with as much information as possible while house-hunting so that you can make the best decision for yourself and your budget.

With all of this to consider, WAFF spoke with Amy Broadhurst, Manager, Mortgage Origination at Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Here are some things she recommends:

To get started, ask yourself these questions:

  • What is my total gross income and my total debts now?
  • Of the remaining income, what percentage can I comfortably spend on housing?
  • Gross income is your pre-tax income from all sources that will be used for repayment.
  • Total debts include all loan payments. All installment loans and revolving payments, such as car payments, student loans, credit card payments, and department store card payments. This information is needed for each applicant on the loan.
  • Mortgage calculators are available online at Redstone’s website and at other financial institutions to help you determine what the principal/interest payment would be on any given loan amount. You input your gross monthly income, your monthly debts, the amount of your down payment, interest rate, and the loan term – usually 15, 20, or 30 years. A 30- year term will give you the lowest monthly payment.
  • Interest rates also impact the total monthly payment. Your credit score will be a factor in determining the rate can you get, as well as the amount of your down payment.

For more ways to save, be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
(Source: MGN)
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, sheriff says
Home on Cross Street declared a public nuisance
Huntsville city leaders declare neighborhood home a public nuisance.
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions

Latest News

Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County
Giles County press conference on murder investigation
Giles County press conference on murder investigation
Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man pleads not guilty to murder in 1988 cold case
HEMSI
Children at Providence School injured in bouncy house mishap