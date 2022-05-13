Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Children at Providence School injured in bouncy house mishap

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bouncy house mishap at a school in Huntsville led to injuries for multiple children at Providence School.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is on the scene.

At this time, it is unclear how many children were hurt or in the bouncy house. No children are being transported for further medical assistance.

Spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools released the following statement:

A bounce house tipped over at Providence Elementary during field day. Students were in the bounce house when this occurred. The nurse checked out students, and no injuries occurred.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
(Source: MGN)
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, sheriff says
Home on Cross Street declared a public nuisance
Huntsville city leaders declare neighborhood home a public nuisance.
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions

Latest News

Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man arrested in connection to 1988 cold case investigation
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy
Zachary Chase Strickland
Man indicted for February Guntersville shooting
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases