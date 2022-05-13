Children at Providence School injured in bouncy house mishap

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bouncy house mishap at a school in Huntsville led to injuries for multiple children at Providence School.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is on the scene.

At this time, it is unclear how many children were hurt or in the bouncy house. No children are being transported for further medical assistance.

Spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools released the following statement:

“A bounce house tipped over at Providence Elementary during field day. Students were in the bounce house when this occurred. The nurse checked out students, and no injuries occurred.”

