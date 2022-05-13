BACH App: Planning a bachelorette party just got easier

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Calling all you bridal parties out there!

Bachelorette parties can be some of the most memorable trips with your best girlfriends. But, if we’re being honest — sometimes it can feel like herding cats.

Well, I’m here to tell you there’s an app that is going to make planning the perfect bachelorette party so much easier.

BACH app allows all the girls to join the virtual planning party. Vote on dates and give suggestions of what you want to, or don’t want to do. You can narrow down destinations, find the best places to stay, eat and party the weekend away!

Download BACH app on your phone or visit TheBach.com for the latest tips and trends.

