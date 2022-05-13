Baby formula shortage hits north Alabama families hard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A serious nationwide shortage is causing a health risk for babies. Parents across the Tennessee Valley are having trouble finding baby formula.

If parents aren’t nursing, their babies still need proper liquid nourishment and they can’t find it.

Mark Harbin is the father of eight-month-old twins Finley and Eleanor, and he was terrified he wouldn’t be able to feed his children. Harbin says he was expecting his monthly shipment of baby formula from Enfamil on Saturday but it never came.

“Apparently they were out completely and they didn’t let us know they just didn’t send it. So, we went into panic mode. We had one little refill left and that was it,” said Harbin.

He and his wife ran to all their local stores and found just four baby formula refills, that’s when he says he reached out to his church family for help.

Connected churches from Chattanooga to Atlanta pitched in to help.

They were able to get his twins fed.

“The fact that there are people that we know who would take it upon themselves and go out of their way to speak high and low Just speaks volumes,” said Harbin.

There was already a baby formula shortage when the pandemic began. Now, it’s even worse. That’s because of labor shortages and a major product recall.

The Food and Drug Administration announced its investigating powdered baby formula made by Abbott Nutrition. It’s from just one facility in Michigan.

Harbin hopes that parents will have some patience and grace because they’re all struggling right now.

“So yes you might need six cans of formula but if you find a place that only has six buy four,” said Dr. Kym Middleton.

Like be smart and I know that’s hard when it’s your children that’s at stake but other people have children too.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.