3 charged with capital murder in Giles County shooting investigation

GILES COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department released new information on Friday in the investigation of a recent shooting south of Pulaski.

Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department confirm three have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to this case:

Joseph Bowen

Zandi Nivens

Samuel Fulton

Around 11:15 p.m. on May 10, deputies arrived at the Nancy Green Ridge Road scene to find David Sims, 23, dead on the side of the road.

Giles County Deputies are also looking for 19-year-old Rachel Carter, who they believe was with Sims. They want to talk with her about the shooting and check on her welfare.

Tune in to this story at 1 p.m. for a live press conference from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.

