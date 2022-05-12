Wreck involving 18-wheeler loaded with chicken waste on Highway 43
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler carrying chicken waste has been involved in a wreck on Highway 43 on Thursday.
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency director, there are minor injuries and the southbound lane is closed for a quarter of a mile.
The wreck occurred between Phil Campbell and Russellville.
