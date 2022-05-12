Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue homeowner’s cat after wildfire tears through neighborhood

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a cat from a wildfire in Laguna Hills, California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Southern California, but there was a light moment during the firefight on Wednesday.

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a homeowner’s cat while they were fending off flames in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood.

The woman said she had rushed home from work to see what she could do to save her pets after the area had been evacuated. About 20 minutes later, a firefighter emerged with her cat.

“He’s scared and hiding, but I’m happy to have him back. He’s probably terrified. We’re going to head out as soon as possible to avoid getting hurt,” said the cat’s owner Breanna Kivinski.

The wind-driven coastal fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and chewed through brush and burned several million-dollar homes in Laguna Hills.

Fire officials report no immediate injuries to anyone, but crews remain in the area trying to contain the flames.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
April Leigh Stark
Missing woman in Marshall County found safe

Latest News

Katherine Bedwell kisses her hand before touching the name of her late husband, Justin, carved...
Widow of fallen Georgia sheriff’s captain views late husband’s name on national memorial
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch...
N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says
The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning. ...
Mom accused of killing her children knocked on neighbors’ doors telling them to ‘kill their kids,’ police say
More than 900 homes have been evacuated in the coastal Orange County neighborhood.
Wildfires raging in California, destroying homes