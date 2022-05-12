Deals
Vannoy signs Esports scholarship to Ole Miss

First North Alabama athlete to sign SEC Esports scholarship
By Carl Prather
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Football. Basketball. Soccer. Baseball. Just some of the sports that North Alabama High School student-Athletes compete and ultimately sign scholarships for their accolades on the playing field. Add Esports to the equation.

Bob Jones High School is the home of the five-time reigning defending Esports State Champions. And for the first time in North Alabama and Patriots Esports history. Joshua Vannoy signed a scholarship with the University of Ole Miss to continue his Esports playing career.

“It feels amazing,” Vannoy said after his signing ceremony. “Because not many other students get this opportunity. And I feel like setting this standard and showing people that they can do it is great.”

Vannoy wants other avid gamers to recognize the possibility of taking someone’s talents to the next level.

“If someone had thoughts about joining and scared that it’s not football or just giving them that thought or giving them this opportunity or chance, I hope it works out,” said Vannoy.

