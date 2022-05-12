Deals
Trinity man dies in crash near Moulton

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man died Wednesday evening after his car collided with a truck east of Moulton.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers, William Posey, age 34 of Trinity, sustained fatal injuries in a crash on Lawrence County 227 around 5:30 p.m. on May 11. Troopers say Posey’s vehicle collided head-on with a Ford truck driven by a Moulton man.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Posey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

