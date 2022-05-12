Trash Pandas blown out in Pensacola, 8-2

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WAFF) - In the second game of a six-game series, the Rocket City Trash Pandas had some offensive struggles in an 8-2 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday.

Things started poorly for Rocket City’s (18-11) starter, Brent Killam, as he gave up four runs in the first inning. Killam lasted five innings, giving up six hits, six runs and striking out six batters.

Pensacola (14-15) wouldn’t hold the Trash Pandas at bay the whole night as Rocket City mustered two runs in the third inning. Catcher Anthony Mulrine reached base on a fielding error before advancing to third on a double from shortstop Livan Soto — Soto went 2-for-4 for the game.

Mulrine eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to put Rocket City on the board. Soto scored on an RBI single by Braxton Martinez.

That was the only scoring for the night for Rocket City as Pensacola shut the lid on any kind of a rally down the stretch.

The Blue Wahoos scored two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the eighth inning to secure the victory.

Pensacola’s starter, Cody Mincey, earned the win, going six innings and only giving up six hits.

The Trash Pandas return to the field on Thursday to face Pensacola at 6:35 p.m.

