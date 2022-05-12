Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Trash Pandas blown out in Pensacola, 8-2

Trey Cabbage went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a three-run double, a stolen base, and two runs...
Trey Cabbage went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a three-run double, a stolen base, and two runs scored to lead the offense as Rocket City earned an Opening Night win for the first time in franchise history 8-2 over Birmingham(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WAFF) - In the second game of a six-game series, the Rocket City Trash Pandas had some offensive struggles in an 8-2 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday.

Things started poorly for Rocket City’s (18-11) starter, Brent Killam, as he gave up four runs in the first inning. Killam lasted five innings, giving up six hits, six runs and striking out six batters.

Pensacola (14-15) wouldn’t hold the Trash Pandas at bay the whole night as Rocket City mustered two runs in the third inning. Catcher Anthony Mulrine reached base on a fielding error before advancing to third on a double from shortstop Livan Soto — Soto went 2-for-4 for the game.

Mulrine eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to put Rocket City on the board. Soto scored on an RBI single by Braxton Martinez.

That was the only scoring for the night for Rocket City as Pensacola shut the lid on any kind of a rally down the stretch.

The Blue Wahoos scored two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the eighth inning to secure the victory.

Pensacola’s starter, Cody Mincey, earned the win, going six innings and only giving up six hits.

The Trash Pandas return to the field on Thursday to face Pensacola at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
April Leigh Stark
Missing woman in Marshall County found safe
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky...
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky White’s stay

Latest News

The AHSAA State Golf Championships were played at the RTJ Hampton Cove Course.
State Champions crowned at AHSAA golf Championships
State Golf Champions crowned
State Golf Champions crowned
Ole Miss Esports signed Bob Jones and five time Esports State Champion Joshua Vannoy to a...
Vannoy signs Esports scholarship to Ole Miss
The AHSAA State Soccer Championships begin this week in Huntsville, Alabama at the John Hunt...
Area teams prepare for State Soccer Championships