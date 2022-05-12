Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Today
Today(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine and heat for the afternoon hours of your Thursday.

Temperatures continue above average in the upper 80s.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s for a mild and muggy evening. Steering clear of any rain for today and a good bet for tomorrow as well.

Rain chances will make their way in for Saturday and Sunday with a few rumbles of thunder thrown into the mix.

Everything looks to clear by Monday morning with our warm streak continuing into next week.

The next 10 days brings the 80s, chances for rain and above average temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
April Leigh Stark
Missing woman in Marshall County found safe
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky...
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky White’s stay

Latest News

Hot & hazy today; Tracking weekend storm potential
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
More haze today with temps reaching the upper 80s
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10