Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine and heat for the afternoon hours of your Thursday.

Temperatures continue above average in the upper 80s.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s for a mild and muggy evening. Steering clear of any rain for today and a good bet for tomorrow as well.

Rain chances will make their way in for Saturday and Sunday with a few rumbles of thunder thrown into the mix.

Everything looks to clear by Monday morning with our warm streak continuing into next week.

The next 10 days brings the 80s, chances for rain and above average temperatures.

