State Champions crowned at AHSAA golf Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was no real surprise that high school golf powerhouse UMS-Wright of Mobile won its 26th

AHSAA state boys’ golf championship Tuesday claiming the Class 5A crown. It was no shock that Mountain Brook’s boys claimed their 11thtitle with the 2022 Class 6A state title.

The bigger buzz came in Class 4A, where Haleyville’s boys shot back-to-back rounds of 297 at Huntsville’s Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course to win the Class 4A state championship – the Lions’ first in school history. And in the girls’ competition, Mars Hill Bible (1A/3A), Pike Road (4A/5A) and UMS-Wright (6A) each won their first state golf championships. Tuesday’s round was one of improved play from top to bottom as 34 of the 40 teams participating in the 2022 State Championships improved their team scores from day one to day two.

It was also highlighted by a hole-in-one by Lauderdale County’s Peyton Preston on the par-3 No. 14 in the Class 3A competition. He finished seventh overall in the 3A boys’ competition with a two-day 167 total. Class 6A boys’ champion Mountain Brook shot 1-over 289 to finish with a 590 total – just 14 strokes over par – as the Spartans won their fifth state crown in a row since 2017.

Vestavia Hills shot 2-over 290 Tuesday and also finished a 590 total to win the Class 7A boys’ titles. Haleyville’s 594 total in Class 4A was the third-best team total in the 36-hole tourney. UMS-Wright’s boys had a 611 total in Class 5A, Bayside Academy won its third state title since 2013 with a 643 total in Class 3A, and in Class 1A/2A, Wiregrass rivals Elba and Brantley battled to the wire before the Tigers emerged as the repeat state champion – by just one stroke. Elba had a 665 team total and Brantley shot 666.

Spain Park and Huntsville finished even with 452 team totals in the Class 7A girls’ state tourney. Both teams finished 20-over par -- with team scoring including the top three scores for each team. The state title was decided by tie-breaker (A) of the state tournament procedures which compares each team’s No. 4 participant’s results.

The Jaguars won the tiebreaker and the state title thanks to Courtney Johnson’s 79-76 – 155 total – which ranked tied for ninth overall I the 7A competition. UMS-Wright won the 6A title with a 465 team score, 5A state champ Pike Road shot 468, and Mars Hill won 1A/2A with a 502 team score.

The low round Tuesday was turned in by Chase Kyes of Spain Park, who had a 67 to finish second overall in Class 7A to Jack Mitchell of James Clemens, who had a 68 each round for the lowest 36-hole total of all participants with an 8-under 136. “It’s been a fun ride,” Mitchell said after his final round. “I didn’t have my best stiff at sub regionals and sectionals, but just grinded it out and advanced. Came out this week and just lit it up the last two days. I just played my best golf. Probably could have scored it a little better, but I’m not complaining. My putter was pretty good this week, but I’m really happy to play the way that I did.”

Vestavia Hills’ Ward Harris carded a 3-under 69 to lead the Rebels to the 7A state title.

Hartselle’s Jinger Heath had the low round of the tournament on the girls’ side, shooting a 6-under 66 Tuesday to wind up one stroke behind Class 6A girls’ low medalist Frances Brown of UMS-Wright. Brown put together rounds of 71-69 – 140 to lead the Lady Bulldogs’ state-champion run. Heath shot 75 on Monday and finished with a 36-hole total 141. Hewitt-Trussville’s Molly Davidson shot back-to-back rounds of 70 to finish 4-under 140 to capture low medalist in Class 7A. Auburn’s Kate Ha also shot a 70 Tuesday to finish second at 143. Gabriella Nicastro of Huntsville was third overall with back-to-back even-par rounds of 72 and a 144 total. Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest had a 73 Tuesday and closed with a 149 to earn Class 4A/5A low medalist over Pike Road’s Beka Yang by one stroke.

And in Class 1A/3A, Ella Cothran of Brindlee Mountain recorded the second-lowest round Tuesday with a 5-under 67 and finished with a 3-under 141 total to win the 1A/3A low medalist by 10 strokes. Mountain Brook’s Tom Fischer shot the low round in Class 6A with a 4-under 68 and finished deadlocked with St. Paul’s Fleming at 1-under 143 for the tourney. The two earned co-low medalist honors. Guntersville’s John Bruce was 3-under 69 to take low medalist honors (141) for the Class 5A state champion Wildcats. Haleyville’s Hudson Lawson led a strong lineup for the Lions with a 70-72 – 142 to take low medalist honors in Class 4A. Teammate Jake Temple was second with a 74 Tuesday and 146 total. Jack Lawson (150), Griffin Kimbrell (156) and Brandt White (160) each had a top 10 finish in the 4A individual rankings. Bayside Academy’s Cole Komyati had a low round of 69 Tuesday and earned low medalist with a 143 total in Class 3A. In Class 1A/2A, Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton had rounds of 68-75 – 143 to earn low medalist.

