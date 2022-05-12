Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

The Electrified GV70 will begin production at Hyundai's Montgomery, Alabama, plant in December...
The Electrified GV70 will begin production at Hyundai's Montgomery, Alabama, plant in December of 2022. Sources are also reporting the South Korean automaker is expected to soon announce it will build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia.(Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office )
By JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. official familiar with the project says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce its plans next week to build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia.

Hyundai is finalizing the anticipated announcement as Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week for the first Asia visit of his presidency.

Georgia sources say Hyundai will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees.

The sources spoke anonymously, citing a lack of authorization to comment.

The announcement would come days before Georgia’s primary election with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp trying to fend off a challenge from ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
April Leigh Stark
Missing woman in Marshall County found safe

Latest News

JAMES LAVELLE WALLEY
A former Mississippi Gulf Coast paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaults in ambulances
Honey bees at work in the Tyler Rose Garden Observation Hive
Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment
An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, just outside Montgomery, was killed in an assault on...
Inmate killed after assault at Kilby prison
Protestors rally against an Alabama bill that prevents medical treatment to transgender youth....
Alabama outlaws gender-affirming medicines for trans kids