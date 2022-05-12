Deals
Regymen Fitness 10k: How a relay race is bringing awareness to mental health

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to our health, it’s important we’re prioritizing both mental and physical health.

That’s why Regymen Fitness Studios is partnering with the Crisis Service of North Alabama for their first ever Mental Health Awareness ``Togetherness” 10K Charity Relay Run. The event is taking place Sunday, May 15 from 12:00 - 2:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park in Huntsville.

In a relay race, you have to lean on one another to get to the finish line. We all know life brings many challenges, and more often than not, we need reminding to lean on one another and to fight together.

Teams of up to 4 will race around the park doing a 10k. However, if you don’t have 4 then just bring yourself, solo runner/walkers are welcome as well! Each teammate will race around the 1.50 mile course and pass off their baton to their teammate at the designated spot. Together, everyone will raise more funds and awareness for those suffering with Mental Health Crisis in and around the community.

There will also be a selection of food trucks so you can re-fuel and hangout!

For more information, visit EventBrite.com. For more resources, visit the Crisis Services of North Alabama website.

