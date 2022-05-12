Deals
Naked individual arrested at Union Hill School

Union Hill School
Union Hill School(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A naked individual was arrested at Union Hill School behind the school bus parking lot on Thursday.

The school resource officer found and detained the individual. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the individual may have been in the midst of a mental health crisis.

No students were in the area.

The individual received emergency management services treatment on the scene and was transported for further evaluation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

