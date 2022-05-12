Naked individual arrested at Union Hill School

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A naked individual was arrested at Union Hill School behind the school bus parking lot on Thursday.

The school resource officer found and detained the individual. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the individual may have been in the midst of a mental health crisis.

No students were in the area.

The individual received emergency management services treatment on the scene and was transported for further evaluation.

