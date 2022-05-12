More haze today with temps reaching the upper 80s

Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed again overnight with better coverage west of I-65 and into Middle Tennessee.

Temperatures are mild and muggy this morning with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies will be mainly sunny this afternoon with more haze from the wildfires out west, highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with warmer lows in the low to middle 60s. Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temps staying a touch cooler in the middle 80s, an isolated shower or storm will be possible in NE Alabama during the late afternoon.

The weekend forecast is a tough call at the moment with scattered rain and storms possible both days. You will have many dry hours to enjoy time outside, but keep an eye on the radar over the weekend. Next week starts off with chances for isolated to scattered storms on Monday, highs will be in the middle 80s.

Temps continue to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s for next workweek

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.