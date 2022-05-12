Missing teen sought by Montgomery police

Deals
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kylie Elaine Boyd.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to the police department, Kylie Boyd was last seen on May 3 around 5 p.m. in the area of County Road 575 in Trinity, located in Morgan County. She is described as being 5′8″ wearing a red and white Kool-aid hoodie and matching sweatpants with white Converse sneakers. She was also possibly wearing a brace on her right hand.

If you have any information regarding Boyd’s whereabouts, please contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2651 or call 911.

