Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Man arrested in Powell after altering license plate with sharpie

Shaun Bingham
Shaun Bingham(Powell Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Powell Police Department arrested a man on drug-related charges after they noticed he had altered his license plate with a sharpie.

The man, Shaun Bingham, was pulled over by officers after they noticed his license plate looked a little off. As the officers were writing Bingham a ticket, he started to act nervous around the police dog.

Altered license tag
Altered license tag(Powell Police Department)

After further investigation, it was revealed that the man had 24.8 grams of methamphetamine. Bingham was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one citation for an expired tag.

Bingham was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $15,300 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
April Leigh Stark
Missing woman in Marshall County found safe
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky...
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky White’s stay

Latest News

Fish are stocked in the pond for the Youth Fishing Rodeo.
39th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo on May 14
Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter
Air Evac Lifeteam in service in Limestone County
Trinity man dies in crash near Moulton
Greatest Show on Dirt returns to Limestone County
‘Greatest Show on Dirt’ returns to Limestone County