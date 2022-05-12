Man arrested in Powell after altering license plate with sharpie

POWELL, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Powell Police Department arrested a man on drug-related charges after they noticed he had altered his license plate with a sharpie.

The man, Shaun Bingham, was pulled over by officers after they noticed his license plate looked a little off. As the officers were writing Bingham a ticket, he started to act nervous around the police dog.

Altered license tag (Powell Police Department)

After further investigation, it was revealed that the man had 24.8 grams of methamphetamine. Bingham was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one citation for an expired tag.

Bingham was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $15,300 bond.

