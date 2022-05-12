Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9′s receive body armor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three dogs in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit have received body armor from a donor.

The three dogs that received body armor were Talon, Pedro and Saban. The donation came from a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,601 vests to K9s across the U.S. at a value of $6.9 million.

K9 Talon’s vest was sponsored by Susie and Larry Hassler and embroidered with, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” K9s Pedro and Saban’s vests were sponsored by National Police Association and embroidered with, “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.”

