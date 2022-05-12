‘Greatest Show on Dirt’ returns to Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 40th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is happening May 20-21, at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. So, make your plans and get tickets for what some call, the greatest show on dirt!

“It’s always been such a fun time. It’s always been something you look forward to every single year,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua Mclaughlin. “I know a lot of hard work goes into it…our sponsors come out every year and they have come out again this year. We are thankful for that.”

Mclaughlin said this will be his first rodeo as the Sheriff, but he’s been going for almost 19 years. He said he’ll be taking part in all the festivities and looks forward to seeing community members there.

“We are bringing back a tradition that has been running in Limestone County now for 40 years,” said Michelle Williamson with the Limestone County Commission. “It’s an event that brings individuals from our county, it brings individuals from all over the country, individuals from all the counties in Alabama.”

The event will consist of two nights of rodeo competition along with several family-friendly events throughout the week leading up to the rodeo. The week will begin on May 16 at the Limestone County Courthouse Square with the Cast Products, Inc. Street Dance at 6 p.m.

The slack competition for team roping contestants will take place on May 19. Gates open at 8 a.m. and admission is $5.

The Special Needs Rodeo will take place on May 20 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Williamson said this part had to be scaled back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so she’s eager to give it a go next week!

“If you have never experienced it, it’s something that you should experience and I invite everybody to come out and be a part of it,” Williamson said. “It looks like we are going to have over 500 participants. We have over 100 volunteers that come out to make this day extremely special and it’s something that I personally look forward to the most.”

Rodeo main events are scheduled for May 20-21. Gates open at 6 p.m. both nights with competition starting at 8 p.m. The competitive events will include bareback bronco riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling and more. Award-winning rodeo clown Mike Wentworth will also be in attendance!

“If you have not experienced Mike Wentworth, you are missing out,” Williamson said. “We love having him with us every year, he is a lot of fun and a lot of entertainment.”

Daily ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12-years-old and under. Tickets may be purchased in advance by clicking here. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate for a couple dollars more. Proceeds from this event go to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The support we get from our community goes a long way, it means a lot to the office and it helps us do a lot of things that we wouldn’t be able to do without their support,” Sheriff Mclaughlin said.

