Former Alabama star and Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Denver Broncos wide receiver and former Alabama standout Jerry Jeudy has been arrested, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department tweeted, “Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He’s being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He’s on a no bond hold. He’s innocent until proven guilty.”

