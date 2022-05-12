First Alert Forecast A very isolated shower or storm remains possible over far northwest Alabama this evening and again Friday afternoon. A better chance for scattered showers and storms will develop throughout the day on Saturday. We could begin Saturday morning with a round of storms. Additional storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning will all be possible with the storms. Storm chance are looking a little more isolated for Sunday. Isolated storms will remain in the forecast early next week with high humidity and temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

