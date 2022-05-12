Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Robbing a liquor store had nothing to do with the libations and everything to do with the cash, in this crime.

Can you recognize this bandit and others in tonight’s Crime Stoppers?

You would think a crime at an ABC Beverages store would have something to do with the alcohol. Not this time. On April 15, police say a man walked into the store on University Drive, held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash. As he was leaving the store, he dropped his gun. It went off, but thankfully didn’t hit anyone.

Do you recognize this clumsy crook, in the Steelers beanie and a black hoodie?

The hunt is still on for Laquasia Hunter, she’s accused of renting furniture from a local store and then refusing to pay for it.

Eddie Hendricks is a sex offender who needs to let authorities know where he is.

Kaizar Grady is wanted for the same thing.

Investigators say he also didn’t let law enforcement know about his current living arrangements.

Police are looking for Eric Hinton - he is wanted on drug charges- and allegedly has methamphetamine in his possession.

Brittany Hodge is accused of theft by deception. Police say she wrote bogus checks, cashed them and the checks bounced.

If your tip leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Interest rates increase
Gas prices climbing to near historic rates
David Kyle, the convicted murderer who walked off an assigned job site in Montgomery has been...
Murder convict who escaped Montgomery job site now at maximum-security prison
The Cadillac that Casey White and Vicky White fled from police in being loaded onto a tow truck.
Vicky White’s 911 call released