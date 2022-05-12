Deals
A balancing act: Raising kids in a digital world

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much screen time is too much screen time? That’s a question many parents often wrestle with.

As a technical writing professor at UAH, Ryan Weber is very familiar with the digital world, but as a parent, he also understands the struggle of finding trying to find the right balance when it comes to your kids.

Weber joined TVL to share a little more peace of mind when it comes to kids and tech.

