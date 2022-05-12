Area teams prepare for State Soccer Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Sports Commission (HSC) in collaboration with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau and City of Huntsville will serve as the host for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Soccer Championships. The tournament will take place at the Championship Soccer Fields at John Hunt Park May 12- 14. This year marks the 21st year the AHSAA State Soccer Championships will be held in Huntsville.

Huntsville Mayor, Tommy Battle stated, “The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Soccer Tournament will bring some of the most talented athletes in our state right here to Huntsville. We are honored these players and their fans will be able to enjoy the first-rate facilities at John Hunt Park and other amenities in our community. Having AHSAA at John Hunt Park affirms our commitment to being a premier sports destination and offers another opportunity for visitors to eat, shop, explore and play in Huntsville. We extend a big Huntsville welcome to these student athletes and their families and wish them luck in the upcoming competition.”

All tickets for the tournament must be purchased through GoFan and are $12 plus processing fees. Tickets should be purchased for each day for entrance throughout the weekend. Parking is $5 per day and must be paid in cash. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the concession stand, food trucks and lemonade stands.

The 2022 AHSAA State Soccer Championships will feature statewide high school talent including two local teams from Huntsville, Huntsville High (7A Boys) and Whitesburg Christian Academy (1A-3A Girls). A total of 32 teams from across the state will be competing.

The Trinity Presbyterian Girls Soccer Team, St. Paul’s Episcopal Girls Soccer Team, Indian Springs Boys Soccer Team and Bayside Academy Boys Soccer Team all return with a chance to win back-to-back State Championship titles.

“It’s an honor to host the AHSAA State Soccer Championships at John Hunt Park. We always enjoy hosting the AHSAA Soccer Championship and look forward to putting on an amazing event for players, coaches and fans to enjoy each year,” said Mark Russell, Executive Director of the Huntsville Sports Commission. “The HSC and our partners works hard to create a wonderful championship experience and will continue to do so for every event we host in the rocket city.”

John Hunt Park is currently undergoing an expansion with three projects to increase Huntsville’s sports industry. The projects include the Championship Soccer Fields in addition to a new Huntsville Skatepark and Kids’ Space Playground. Due to these renovations, there will be one (1) designated entrance located at the west side of the Championship Fields and limited parking. You can find a spectator map and parking map at huntsvillesports.com.

The Semi-Finals for 1A-3A and 4A-5A will take place on Thursday, May 12th, with Championship Finals on Friday, May 13th. The Semi-Finals for 6A and 7A will kick off on Friday, May 13th, with Championship Finals occurring on Saturday, May 14th. You can find a full schedule below.

THURSDAY, MAY 12 SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE

CLASS 1A/3A girls 11 a.m.

Whitesburg Christian vs. Mars Hill Bible (Field 1)

CLASS 1A/3A Boys 11AM

Mars Hill Bible vs. Collinsville (Field 2)

CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS 3PM

East Limestone vs. Westbrook Christian(Field 2)

CLASS 4A/5A BOYS 5PMRussellville vs. Crossville (Field 2)

FRIDAY, MAY 13 SEMIFINALS/FINALS SCHEDULE

CLASS 6A BOYS 11AM

Fort Payne vs. Mountain Brook (Field 2)

CLASS 7A BOYS 3PM

Oak Mountain vs. Huntsville (Field 2)

CLASS 4A/5A BOYS’ FINALS 5PM

Russellville/Crossville winner (Field 1)

Class 1A/3A Girls Final 5PM

Whitesburg Christian/ Mars Hill Bible winner (Field 2)

Class 4A/5A Girls Final 5PM

East Limestone/ Westbrook Christian winner (Field 1)

Class 1A/3A BOYS’ FINALS 7PM

Mars Hill Bible/ Collinsville winner (Field 2)

SATURDAY, MAY 14 FINALS SCHEDULE

Class 6A BOYS’ FINALS 10AMFort Payne/ Mountain Brook winner (Field 2)

Class 7A BOYS’ FINALS NoonOak Mountain/Huntsville winner (Field 2)

