Air Evac Lifeteam in service in Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The new air medical transport base for Air Evac Lifeteam is in service for Limestone County and the surrounding regions as announced Thursday.

This new service gives patients immediate care at Athens-Limestone Hospital. The new base will be staffed by pilots, flight nurses and flight paramedics.

“To have an air medical service available and based in Limestone County is a tremendous benefit for our community,” President of Athens-Limestone Hospital, Traci Collins said in a statement. “For many years, Athens-Limestone Hospital and ALH Emergency Medical Services have worked closely with AirEvac to assist with scene flights and to transfer critical patients. We are excited to welcome them to Athens and look forward to working together to provide excellent care for our patients.”

The Bell 206 helicopter will be medically configured and hangar space at Pryor Field Regional Airport will house the aircraft.

“We are proud to join the community of Athens and to be located close to our partners in care at Athens-Limestone Hospital,” Senior Program Director for Air Evac Lifeteam, Debbie Jaggers, said in a statement. “Our dedicated teams look forward to providing access to a higher level of care to patients who have life- or limb-threatening injuries and illnesses.”

