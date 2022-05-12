Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Air Evac Lifeteam in service in Limestone County

Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter
Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter(Air Evac Lifeteam)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The new air medical transport base for Air Evac Lifeteam is in service for Limestone County and the surrounding regions as announced Thursday.

This new service gives patients immediate care at Athens-Limestone Hospital. The new base will be staffed by pilots, flight nurses and flight paramedics.

“To have an air medical service available and based in Limestone County is a tremendous benefit for our community,” President of Athens-Limestone Hospital, Traci Collins said in a statement. “For many years, Athens-Limestone Hospital and ALH Emergency Medical Services have worked closely with AirEvac to assist with scene flights and to transfer critical patients. We are excited to welcome them to Athens and look forward to working together to provide excellent care for our patients.”

The Bell 206 helicopter will be medically configured and hangar space at Pryor Field Regional Airport will house the aircraft.

“We are proud to join the community of Athens and to be located close to our partners in care at Athens-Limestone Hospital,” Senior Program Director for Air Evac Lifeteam, Debbie Jaggers, said in a statement. “Our dedicated teams look forward to providing access to a higher level of care to patients who have life- or limb-threatening injuries and illnesses.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
April Leigh Stark
Missing woman in Marshall County found safe
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky...
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky White’s stay

Latest News

Shaun Bingham
Man arrested in Powell after altering license plate with sharpie
Fish are stocked in the pond for the Youth Fishing Rodeo.
39th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo on May 14
Trinity man dies in crash near Moulton
Greatest Show on Dirt returns to Limestone County
‘Greatest Show on Dirt’ returns to Limestone County