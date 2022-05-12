39th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo on May 14

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The 39th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place on May 14 at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market.

The event is hosted by the Madison County Commission and children ages 5-15 are invited to participate. Bait and tackle will be provided for every child during registration and there is no registration fee.

Children are allowed to fish from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Children will be presented with grand prizes for the largest catch which is determined by weight.

