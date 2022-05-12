Deals
39th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo on May 14

Fish are stocked in the pond for the Youth Fishing Rodeo.(Source: WAFF)
Fish are stocked in the pond for the Youth Fishing Rodeo.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The 39th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place on May 14 at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market.

The event is hosted by the Madison County Commission and children ages 5-15 are invited to participate. Bait and tackle will be provided for every child during registration and there is no registration fee.

Fishing Rodeo Flyer 2022 by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Children are allowed to fish from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Children will be presented with grand prizes for the largest catch which is determined by weight.

