3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur

Nathan Severinsen, Colby Poff, Alexander Brown (L to R)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people in Decatur are facing drug charges Thursday night.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a noise complaint and suspected drug activity at a business on Point Mallard Parkway on May 11. Upon arrival officers located Nathan Severinsen, 36, of Decatur, Colby Poff, 37, of Decatur, and Alexander Brown, 34 of Decatur.

Throughout the investigation, Severinsenwas found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids, prescription drugs without a prescription, drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms. Officers say one of the guns were reported stolen through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Poff was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, multiple prescription drugs without a prescription and drug paraphernalia. DPD also found Brown to be in possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators arrested and charged Severinsen with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $6,900 bond

Poff was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,900 bond.

Brown was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked and held in lieu of a $600 bond.

