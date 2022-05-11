Deals
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mostly sunny for your Wednesday afternoon hours. A stray shower isn’t out of the question for today, but not looking the most likely.

Highs climb into the 80s yet again. Might be time to switch out that spring attire for summer as we go through this week. Even with the 80s a good chunk of the workweek and next will feel closer to the 90s.

Haze and humidity may make being outside the next few days a little less than comfortable, so those with respiratory issues and previous heat injuries may need to limit time outdoors.

Lows dip into the 60s overnight making for a mild start up Thursday. We will finish out the workweek relatively dry, but rain will make its way in just in time for those weekend plans.

Not looking like a wash for Saturday/Sunday but do still plan accordingly.

The next 10 days brings the heat to North Alabama with a few added rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10