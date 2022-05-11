Wednesday afternoon forecast

Highs are in the upper 80s into the weekend. Haze and humidity may make being outside the next few days a little less than comfortable. Those with respiratory issues and previous heat injuries should limit time outdoors.

Lows dip into the 60s overnight making for a mild start up Thursday. We will finish out the workweek relatively dry, but rain will make its way in just in time for those weekend plans.

Not looking like a wash for Saturday/Sunday but do still plan accordingly.

The next 10 days brings the heat to North Alabama with a few added rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.