Wednesday afternoon forecast
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Highs are in the upper 80s into the weekend. Haze and humidity may make being outside the next few days a little less than comfortable. Those with respiratory issues and previous heat injuries should limit time outdoors.
Lows dip into the 60s overnight making for a mild start up Thursday. We will finish out the workweek relatively dry, but rain will make its way in just in time for those weekend plans.
Not looking like a wash for Saturday/Sunday but do still plan accordingly.
The next 10 days brings the heat to North Alabama with a few added rain chances.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.