Weapon confiscated from student at Sparkman Middle School

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Administrators at Sparkman Middle School confiscated a weapon from a student on Wednesday.

According to an email sent out by Principal Kristen Bell to parents, a student at the school saw another student with a weapon in the bathroom. The school immediately notified the school resource officer on campus and began investigating.

After a search, a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack. Two students were removed from the campus.

The following excerpt is from the email Bell sent out:

“We take this incident seriously, and I ask for your help in addressing the critical issue of student safety. We commend the student who reported the safety concern and encourage students to always report safety concerns to school administrators. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our campus safe for children.”

At this time, it is unclear if the student will face charges.

