Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Casey White returns to Lauderdale County

Casey White returns from Indiana on Tuesday.
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County escaped inmate, Casey White has returned to Alabama after being recaptured in Evansville, Indiana on Monday with Vicky White.

Casey White was transported by authorities to be arraigned at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Tuesday night.

On April 29, the inmate and former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing. Casey and Vicky left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. In an update later that same day, Singleton said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape. Singleton confirmed later that there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

After an 11-day manhunt, officials in Vanderburgh County, Indiana spotted the two in a black Cadillac. A brief police chase ensued and ended when a US Marshal task force member ran into the White’s vehicle. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff said Casey was driving the Cadillac at the time of the chase.

Vicky was seriously injured at the time of the crash due to the self-inflicted wound while Casey White only suffered from minor injuries. According to the Vanderburgh County, Indiana, coroner’s office, Vicky White was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m. on May 9 at Deaconess Hospital.

In body camera footage released from the Evansville Police Department, Casey White can be heard saying, “Please check on my wife.”

“He’ll be brought here to town and an arraignment will be held on the escape charges and then he’ll be loaded up and transported to the Department of Corrections,” said Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Sheriff Singleton says the state prison is more secure than the jail he runs.

RELATED - Manhunt Ends: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody after police chase in Indiana

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Toney murder suspect turns himself in
Toney murder suspect turns himself in
New video of Casey White released
New video of Casey White released
Casey White expected to appear in Lauderdale County court
Casey White expected to appear in Lauderdale County court
Escaped inmate returns to Alabbama
Escaped inmate returns to Alabama