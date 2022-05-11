WATCH LIVE: Casey White returns to Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County escaped inmate, Casey White has returned to Alabama after being recaptured in Evansville, Indiana on Monday with Vicky White.

Casey White was transported by authorities to be arraigned at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Tuesday night.

On April 29, the inmate and former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing. Casey and Vicky left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. In an update later that same day, Singleton said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape. Singleton confirmed later that there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

After an 11-day manhunt, officials in Vanderburgh County, Indiana spotted the two in a black Cadillac. A brief police chase ensued and ended when a US Marshal task force member ran into the White’s vehicle. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff said Casey was driving the Cadillac at the time of the chase.

Vicky was seriously injured at the time of the crash due to the self-inflicted wound while Casey White only suffered from minor injuries. According to the Vanderburgh County, Indiana, coroner’s office, Vicky White was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m. on May 9 at Deaconess Hospital.

In body camera footage released from the Evansville Police Department, Casey White can be heard saying, “Please check on my wife.”

“He’ll be brought here to town and an arraignment will be held on the escape charges and then he’ll be loaded up and transported to the Department of Corrections,” said Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Sheriff Singleton says the state prison is more secure than the jail he runs.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.