Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Vicky White’s 911 call released

The Cadillac that Casey White and Vicky White fled from police in being loaded onto a tow truck.
The Cadillac that Casey White and Vicky White fled from police in being loaded onto a tow truck.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - The 911 call that Vicky White made just moments before the Cadillac she was riding in with Casey White was hit by police officers has been released.

In the the recording, Vicky White can be heard saying, “Casey. Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run. We should’ve stayed in the (expletive) hotel.”

This is a portion of Vicky White's 911 call that she made while she and Casey White were pursued by police in Indiana on May 9.
READ MORE: Back in Alabama: Casey White returns to Lauderdale County after capture in Indiana

An official with the United States Marshals confirmed Casey White was driving during the chase and told officers to “check on my wife” as he was being arrested.

It was confirmed by the Vanderburgh County Coroner on Tuesday that Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Her cause of death was ruled a suicide.

Casey White was transported back to Alabama on Tuesday by investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Today
Wednesday afternoon forecast
Exclusive Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey could face runoff in governor’s race
Vicky White's 911 call on May 9
Vicky White's 911 call on May 9
Sparkman Middle School (Source: WAFF)
Handgun confiscated from student at Sparkman Middle School