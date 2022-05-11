Summertime heat continues

Dry and warm conditions prevail today with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s into the late afternoon and early evening. Expect mostly clear skies heading into the late evening with overnight lows will be dipping back into the lower and mid 60s.

We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine this week with upper 80s nearly everyday and humidity building across the state with an inflow of moisture. This will definitely make temperatures feel five to ten degrees warmer, so make sure you are finding ways to cool off.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll still be hot and humid with a stray shower or storm possible on Friday. Better chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms remain likely on Saturday and Sunday.

