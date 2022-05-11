Stolen vehicle recovered from Tennessee River
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle that was reported stolen in 2016 was retrieved from the Tennessee River last week by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Facebook post, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office along with the help of BT’s Towing, Tire and Truck Repair pulled a truck out of the river.
The Florence Alabama Police Department’s Dive Team and Corrections Officer Blake Allison also helped.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office also removed an overturned boat from the Tennessee River this past weekend.
