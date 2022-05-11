Deals
Stolen vehicle recovered from Tennessee River

The Limestone County Sheriff along with Florence Police, BT's Towing, Tire, and Truck Repair retrieved a stolen vehicle.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle that was reported stolen in 2016 was retrieved from the Tennessee River last week by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office along with the help of BT’s Towing, Tire and Truck Repair pulled a truck out of the river.

The Florence Alabama Police Department’s Dive Team and Corrections Officer Blake Allison also helped.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office also removed an overturned boat from the Tennessee River this past weekend.

Posted by Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

