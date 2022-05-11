‘Stilettos on Gridiron’: Former NFL player Reggie Jones teaches women more about the game of football

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Former NFL player Reggie Jones is taking the pigskin to the pages with his book, “Stilettos to Gridiron.”

After he spent years playing the game, he talked with many moms and wives about wanting to understand the game better. Now, his book is helping women everywhere learn more about the game.

Jones is stopping by the Huntsville area on his current book tour. Meet the athlete and grab a copy of his book at one of the events below!

Wednesday, May 11, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The event will be at the Huntsville Marriott at the Space and Rocket Center, 5 Tranquility Base

Thursday, May 12, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. The event will be at Elite Spa Suites at 116 Lily Flagg Rd SW, Ste. C

Thursday, May 12, from 5:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. The vent will be at The End Zone at 1851 University Dr NW

Friday, May 13, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children/ St. Jude at 245 Governors Dr SW

Saturday, May 14, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at LongHorn Steakhouse at 2732 Carl T Jones Dr SE

Sunday, May 15, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at 2750 Parkway Ste. 750

For more information, visit ReginaldReggieJones.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.