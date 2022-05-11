Sen. Tuberville “pleased” with Space Command report findings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Inspector General’s Office of the Department of Defense released its report on the investigation into the process used by the Air Force to choose Huntsville as the permanent home of United States Space Command.

The report found, “that the process Air Force officials used to select Huntsville, Alabama, as the preferred permanent location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters complied with law and policy, and was reasonable in identifying Huntsville as the preferred permanent location.”

The report also says the actions directed by the Secretary of Defense followed both Federal Law and DoD policy. Of all the criteria used to select Huntsville, almost all were reasonable and accurate.

Senator Tommy Tuberville was briefed on Friday as part of the Senate Armed Services Committee on the U.S. Government Accountability Office report regarding the site selection process for Space Command.

Sen. Tuberville said the following remarks after the report was released:

“The Air Force chose Huntsville, Alabama as the new home of SPACECOM, which will eventually be home to more than 1,400 personnel.”

“But that was 16 months ago. Since then, the decision has been tied up in government reviews by the Inspector General at the Department of Defense and the Government Accountability Office at the request of other lawmakers.”

“We finally received the results of both reviews this week. I’m glad to report both reviews were positive.”

“The Inspector General found that ‘the process Air Force officials used to select Huntsville complied with the law and policy, and it was reasonable in identifying Huntsville as the preferred location’ for headquarters.”

“My office was briefed on the GAO report this morning and, overall, we are pleased with its findings.”

“So, 16 months later we know that the Air Force selection process was robust and objective, the investigations extensive, and the conclusion the same throughout: Redstone Arsenal is the best place for Space Command.”

“My message to my colleagues is simple, ‘it’s time to fully embrace the Air Force’s decision, and move forward together. The Air Force needs and deserves our full support.’”

“And my message to the Air Force and the people of SPACECOM is this: ‘We’re excited to welcome you to Alabama – the most military-friendly state in America. With the threat from China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran on the rise, your mission to seize the high ground of space is critically important. Let’s get going.’”

This is just one of two federal investigations into whether Huntsville’s selection was fair. The U.S. Government Accountability Office is also performing an investigation into the selection process. Its report is expected over the next few weeks. Read the full evaluation here.

