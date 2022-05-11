One dead after crash in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed Wednesday after a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck occurred in Athens.

According to the Athens Police Department, Ryan Troupe, the motorcyclist, was transported to the hospital by an ambulance following the crash but died from his injuries while there.

The collision occurred on Durham Drive, south of Sanderfer Rd. around 8 a.m.

