One dead after crash in Athens

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed Wednesday after a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck occurred in Athens.

According to the Athens Police Department, Ryan Troupe, the motorcyclist, was transported to the hospital by an ambulance following the crash but died from his injuries while there.

The collision occurred on Durham Drive, south of Sanderfer Rd. around 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

