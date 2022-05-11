Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Nine-year-old dead after two-vehicle crash

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash just outside of the Fawn Lake area Tuesday morning claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the nine-year-old was a passenger in a 2022 Hyundai Elantra when a crash occurred on Highway 247 Tuesday morning.

The driver, Lyndsie D. Terry and the passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to ALEA, the little girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The second vehicle in the crash was driven by Tiffany Swinney who was also transported to the hospital.

According to a Facebook post from Red Bay Elementary, the driver is a speech teacher at the school and her daughter was a student.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 247 near mile marker 16, seven miles west of Tuscumbia.

More information will be added when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Downtown Huntsville captured from a 360-degree interactive photo.
360-degree interactive photo shows stunning view of Huntsville
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office removed an overturned boat from the Tennessee River this...
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office removes overturned boat from river
The Limestone County Sheriff along with Florence Police, BT's Towing, Tire, and Truck Repair...
Stolen vehicle recovered from Tennessee River
Inmate Update: Body cam footage released, motel owner speaks
Casey White behind bars in Bessemer, Vicky White dead