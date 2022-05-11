Nine-year-old dead after two-vehicle crash

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash just outside of the Fawn Lake area Tuesday morning claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the nine-year-old was a passenger in a 2022 Hyundai Elantra when a crash occurred on Highway 247 Tuesday morning.

The driver, Lyndsie D. Terry and the passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to ALEA, the little girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The second vehicle in the crash was driven by Tiffany Swinney who was also transported to the hospital.

According to a Facebook post from Red Bay Elementary, the driver is a speech teacher at the school and her daughter was a student.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 247 near mile marker 16, seven miles west of Tuscumbia.

More information will be added when it is made available.

