Limestone County Sheriff’s Office removes overturned boat from river

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office removed a stolen vehicle from the Tennesee River last week and an overturned boat this past weekend.

A Facebook post from the Limestone County sheriff’s Office says that Corrections Officer Blake Allison and Lt. Danny Craig removed the overturned boat with assistance from the Morgan County Rescue Squad.

Allison was also involved in the removal of a stolen vehicle from the river last week.

