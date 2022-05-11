Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office removes overturned boat from river

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office removed an overturned boat from the Tennessee River this...
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office removed an overturned boat from the Tennessee River this past weekend.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office removed a stolen vehicle from the Tennesee River last week and an overturned boat this past weekend.

A Facebook post from the Limestone County sheriff’s Office says that Corrections Officer Blake Allison and Lt. Danny Craig removed the overturned boat with assistance from the Morgan County Rescue Squad.

Allison was also involved in the removal of a stolen vehicle from the river last week.

This past weekend, Corrections Officer Blake Allison and Lt. Danny Craig removed an overturned boat from the Tennessee...

Posted by Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

The Limestone County Sheriff along with Florence Police, BT's Towing, Tire, and Truck Repair...
Stolen vehicle recovered from Tennessee River
Inmate Update: Body cam footage released, motel owner speaks
Casey White behind bars in Bessemer, Vicky White dead
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White returns to Lauderdale County after capture in Indiana
Inmate Update: Body cam footage released, motel owner speaks
Inmate Update: Body cam footage released, motel owner speaks