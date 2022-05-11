Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Learning more about protecting ourselves and supporting others during Better Hearing and Speech Month

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is Better Hearing and Speech Month.

You might not know it, but many people deal with all kinds of communication struggles, so it’s important for us to be aware of what to look for and to know how to support our friends.

Speech Pathologist Kaitlyn Walls joined Tennessee Valley Living to learn more about how we can be more proactive when it comes to protecting ourselves and supporting others.

For more information, visit asha.org/bhsm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people