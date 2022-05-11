Learning more about protecting ourselves and supporting others during Better Hearing and Speech Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is Better Hearing and Speech Month.

You might not know it, but many people deal with all kinds of communication struggles, so it’s important for us to be aware of what to look for and to know how to support our friends.

Speech Pathologist Kaitlyn Walls joined Tennessee Valley Living to learn more about how we can be more proactive when it comes to protecting ourselves and supporting others.

For more information, visit asha.org/bhsm.

