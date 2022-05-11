Hazy skies and more humidity for Wednesday

Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight and may slow you down for the morning commute.

Temperatures are starting off this morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a noticeably more muggy feel. Some haze from wildfires out west will be present today with mainly sunny skies and highs warming into the middle to upper 80s. Given the increase in humidity. a weak disturbance passing through can bring an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm for the late morning into the afternoon hours. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows staying warmer in the low to middle 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be similar days with mainly sunny conditions and highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. We are looking at chances for scattered rain showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday, don’t cancel those outdoor plans as we will have plenty of dry hours.

Next week is also trending warmer than average with highs forecast in the upper 80s.

