Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - The Evansville Police Department released body camera and dash camera footage from Monday’s police chase and crash involving escaped Lauderdale County inmate Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White.

Police dash-camera footage shows Casey White being detained moments after the Cadillac the two were driving in crashed. The video also shows law enforcement pulling Vicky White out of the car after she shot herself. Vicky was seriously injured at the time of the crash due to the self-inflicted wound while Casey sustained minor injuries.

According to the Vanderburgh County, IN coroner’s office, Vicky White was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m. on May 9 at Deaconess Hospital.

See the full video of Casey’s arrest below:

Casey White can be heard saying, “Please check on my wife.”

WARNING: The video below may be graphic to some

