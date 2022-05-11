Deals
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest(Evansville Police Department)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - The Evansville Police Department released body camera and dash camera footage from Monday’s police chase and crash involving escaped Lauderdale County inmate Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White.

Police dash-camera footage shows Casey White being detained moments after the Cadillac the two were driving in crashed. The video also shows law enforcement pulling Vicky White out of the car after she shot herself. Vicky was seriously injured at the time of the crash due to the self-inflicted wound while Casey sustained minor injuries.

According to the Vanderburgh County, IN coroner’s office, Vicky White was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m. on May 9 at Deaconess Hospital.

See the full video of Casey’s arrest below:

Casey White can be heard saying, “Please check on my wife.”

READ MORE: Manhunt Ends: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody after police chase in Indiana

WARNING: The video below may be graphic to some

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

