Deputies searching for missing woman in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said April Leigh Stark was last seen on Cottonville Road in Grant on Monday, May 9. Stark was last seen driving a 2017 White Chevrolet Malibu with tag number 50DG651.

Anyone with information on Stark’s whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 256-582-2034.

