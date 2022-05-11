Deals
Deputies searching for missing woman in Marshall County

April Leigh Stark
April Leigh Stark(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said April Leigh Stark was last seen on Cottonville Road in Grant on Monday, May 9. Stark was last seen driving a 2017 White Chevrolet Malibu with tag number 50DG651.

Anyone with information on Stark’s whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 256-582-2034.

