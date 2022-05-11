Deals
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Giles County


Giles County
Giles County(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred on the side of Nancy Green Ridge Road south of Pulaski around 11:15 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found David Sims, 23, dead on the side of the road. Deputies are also looking for 19-year-old Rachel Carter, who they believe was with Sims. They want to talk with her about the shooting and check on her welfare.

