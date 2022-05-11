360-degree interactive photo shows stunning view of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville’s Facebook account reposted a 360-degree interactive photo of the downtown Huntsville area Tuesday afternoon.

The original post came from photographer Marty Sellers who shared a link with WAFF that showed a higher definition version.

The City of Huntsville posted the picture to show the progress in the construction of the new city hall, but, the entire downtown area can be seen.

Check out the latest progress at the new City Hall site! Thanks to Marty Sellers for capturing it! 📸 We appreciate our... Posted by City of Huntsville, Alabama - Government on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.