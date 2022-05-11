Deals
360-degree interactive photo shows stunning view of Huntsville

Downtown Huntsville captured from a 360-degree interactive photo.
Downtown Huntsville captured from a 360-degree interactive photo.(Marty Sellers)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville’s Facebook account reposted a 360-degree interactive photo of the downtown Huntsville area Tuesday afternoon.

The original post came from photographer Marty Sellers who shared a link with WAFF that showed a higher definition version.

The City of Huntsville posted the picture to show the progress in the construction of the new city hall, but, the entire downtown area can be seen.

Check out the latest progress at the new City Hall site! Thanks to Marty Sellers for capturing it! 📸 We appreciate our...

Posted by City of Huntsville, Alabama - Government on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

