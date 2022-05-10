Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Wilmer Valderrama from That 70′s Show, NCIS, stops by TVL to talk Red Nose Day

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The actor who is known for putting on his bell bottoms on That 70′s Show is now putting on a Red Nose.

Wilmer Valderrama, known for his work on That 70′s Show, NCIS and more recently, Encanto, is also putting in some work for Red Nose Day.

Since the organization began in 2019, it has raised more than $275 million to help end child poverty and support children all over the world. The tradition raises money and awareness to prevent childhood poverty and ensure these kids are healthy, safe and educated.

Now through May 31, customers can participate in Red Nose Day by donating as little as $1 at their local Walgreens or online. 100% of Red Nose Day donations go toward supporting children in need.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people