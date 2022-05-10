Wilmer Valderrama from That 70′s Show, NCIS, stops by TVL to talk Red Nose Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The actor who is known for putting on his bell bottoms on That 70′s Show is now putting on a Red Nose.

Wilmer Valderrama, known for his work on That 70′s Show, NCIS and more recently, Encanto, is also putting in some work for Red Nose Day.

Since the organization began in 2019, it has raised more than $275 million to help end child poverty and support children all over the world. The tradition raises money and awareness to prevent childhood poverty and ensure these kids are healthy, safe and educated.

Now through May 31, customers can participate in Red Nose Day by donating as little as $1 at their local Walgreens or online. 100% of Red Nose Day donations go toward supporting children in need.

