Triple digit heat index this week

Nice warm-up today with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Tennessee Valley. A few breezes are still possible heading into the early evening, but winds should start tapering off after sunset. Expect clear skies with overnight lows dipping into the low and mid 60s.

This warm and dry trend will be continuing throughout the work week with highs in the upper 80s by Tuesday and lower 90s potentially by midweek. Humidity will start increasing as well making temperatures feel more like the triple digits, so be sure and stay hydrated this week as it’s our first real taste of summer.

We’ll see rain chances move back into the forecast heading into the weekend with a cut-off low that will be bringing a stray shower or two likely on Friday. Better chances for showers and storms still look to be on Saturday and Sunday

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.