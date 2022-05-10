Deals
Toddler injured when father accidentally backs mower over him

Investigators looking into the incident say all the information points to it having been a tragic accident. (KUTV via CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) - A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured after police say his father accidentally backed over him with a lawnmower.

Lt. Brooks Davis with the Logan Police Department says a father lost track of his 2-year-old son while mowing the lawn at his house Friday. He ended up accidentally backing up over the boy.

“The father was fairly quick to react, especially in such a traumatic situation. He was able to render some medical aid,” Davis said.

Davis says medics were on scene within minutes of the family calling for help.

Video shows paramedics rushing a small child with obvious leg trauma out the back doors of an ambulance with an anxious adult trailing them.

Davis described the toddler’s injuries as “severe lacerations to lower extremities, both legs.” The boy was in stable condition and had not required an amputation.

Davis says that seeing and treating hurt children is one of the toughest calls police and emergency teams get.

“It is some of the hardest things that we have to deal with. When something like that happens, it’s hard,” he said.

Investigators have been looking into the incident, and so far, Davis says all the information is pointing to it having been a tragic accident.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

